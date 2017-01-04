NEW YORK Jan 4 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations added to their earlier rise on Wednesday as records of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting showed almost all policy-makers thought the U.S. economy could expand faster from fiscal stimulus under the Trump administration.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was up 0.4 basis points to 2.00 percent, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)