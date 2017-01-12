US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings fuel rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Jan 12 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held near their session highs on Thursday after data showed a 0.4 percent increase in import prices in December, supporting the view imported inflation, while subdued, remained on a upward path.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 2.01 percent, up 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.