JGBs pare losses after BOJ makes no policy change
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese government bond prices on Friday pared most of their early losses after the Bank of Japan refrained from making significant changes to its policy statement.
NEW YORK, April 7 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations declined further on Friday as the government reported employers added far fewer jobs than forecast, raising concerns that economic growth is decelerating.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.94 percent, the lowest level in nearly two weeks. It was almost 2 basis points lower than Thursday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cash, people and equipment are pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as business booms in the largest U.S. oilfield. But one group of investors is heading the other way - concerned that shale may become a victim of its own success.