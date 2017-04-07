NEW YORK, April 7 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations declined further on Friday as the government reported employers added far fewer jobs than forecast, raising concerns that economic growth is decelerating.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.94 percent, the lowest level in nearly two weeks. It was almost 2 basis points lower than Thursday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)