UPDATE 1-China stands pat on rates after Fed lifts benchmark
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Thursday extended their earlier rise following a solid auction of $16 billion worth of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).
The five-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between five-year TIPS and regular five-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.80 percent. It touched 1.73 percent on Tuesday, which was the lowest since Dec. 20, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment