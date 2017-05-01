PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 1 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier decline on Monday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditure, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, dipped 0.1 percent as expected in March.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.93 percent, over 1 basis point from late on Friday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 S&P Global Ratings warned on Thursday that Minnesota's credit ratings could be downgraded if the state fails to fund payments for some state debt that was left without an appropriation for the upcoming fiscal biennium.
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016