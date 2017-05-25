BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
NEW YORK May 25 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell on Thursday in step with oil futures, prompted by diminishing expectations that OPEC producers would deepen their cuts on their crude outputs to reduce global oversupply.
At 8:56 a.m (1256 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.82 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. A week ago, it fell to 1.77 percent, the lowest since Nov. 9, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* assigns A1 rating to $300 million Connecticut's general obligation bonds 2017 series C; outlook stable Source http://bit.ly/2sCnuiB
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, said on Wednesday it had raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering.