UPDATE 1-Mexican inflation at highest in more than 8 years in June

(Recasts with annual rate) MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexico's annual inflation rate rose faster than expected in early June to its highest in more than eight years, reinforcing expectations for another interest rate hike by the central bank on Thursday. Inflation for the year through mid-June was 6.30 percent , the national statistics agency said on Thursday, above forecasts in a Reuters poll for 6.25 percent. That was higher than the 6.16 percent rate seen in th