London mayor calls on UK to retain single market membership after Brexit
LONDON, June 22 London mayor Sadiq Khan called on Prime Minister Theresa May to seek continued access to the European Union's single market as part of any Brexit deal.
NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations remained at lower levels on Monday after the New York Federal Reserve said its data on inflation expectations fell to multi-month lows in May, the latest evidence that domestic price growth might be waning.
At 11:13 a.m. (1513 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.79 percent, down 0.75 basis point from Friday's close, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon)
LONDON, June 22 British factory orders have hit their highest level in nearly 30 years, according to a monthly Confederation of British Industry survey which is likely to encourage Bank of England policymakers who favour an interest rate hike.