CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as oil prices edge up
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell on Wednesday to their lowest since November as data on consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May, feeding concerns that inflation would fall short of the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal for longer than previously thought.
At 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.74 percent, down over 3 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's central bank on Thursday lowered its inflation forecasts and reiterated its next policy decisions are dependent on the pace of economic activity, suggesting it is still unsure about whether to reduce the pace of monetary easing in July.
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal