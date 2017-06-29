BRIEF-GIC is buying a stake in Mergermarket valuing the company at about 1 bln stg - Sky News
NEW YORK, June 29 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations reached two-week peaks on Thursday in line with oil prices which also hit two-week highs on data that showed U.S. crude output posting its steepest weekly drop since July 2016.
At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.77 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier Thursday, it hit 1.78 percent, which was the highest since June 13, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's economy will likely fail to meet the 1.1 percent annual growth targeted by the government, President Jacob Zuma told delegates at the ruling African National Congress' policy conference on Friday.
