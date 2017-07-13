FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after June PPI data
July 13, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 19 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after June PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Thursday as data on producer prices unexpectedly edged higher in June, supporting the view that domestic inflation would gradually reach the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.77 percent, up 0.7 basis point from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

