NEW YORK, June 14 - Investors in bonds designed to protect them from inflation have read the writing on the wall, and it doesn't spell inflation.

That has reduced the appeal of insurance against rising prices that investors have been guarding against for several years.

Every year from 2008 through 2012, money flowed into Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, as investors saw the Federal Reserve's efforts to revive the economy through big bond purchases as potentially inflationary.

That trend reversed this year and it's easy to see why. Every core inflation measure reads well below the Fed's modest target of 2 percent inflation. There's been chatter over the past three weeks about the U.S. central bank curtailing its stimulus, which would only curb inflation more.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities are structured differently from regular U.S. government bonds. The interest and principal payments are benchmarked against the U.S. Labor Department's consumer price index to protect the investment against inflation.

The year-to-date returns for five- and 10-year TIPS are negative - at minus 2.89 percent and minus 6.05 percent, respectively, as of the close on June 12.

Break-even rates - the difference between a five- or 10-year Treasury yield and the real yield on an inflation-linked Treasury investment of similar maturity - also suggest inflation is not ready to rise and could even slow further.

"Break-evens have fallen 50 basis points in the last three months because of a global collapse in demand," said John Brynjolfsson, chief investment officer of Armored Wolf, an investment firm in Irvine, California.

He said the Fed's next move, oddly, could be to add more stimulus, not reduce it.

The Inflation-Protected Bond Funds group, which represents TIPS funds, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), had $129.2 billion in assets as of May 29, reflecting an outflow of $8.2 billion so far this year, the first yearly outflow since 2006, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. In the two weeks ended June 12, outflows from those that report weekly come to $1.4 billion, the largest two-week outflow on record.

"That outflow signifies that investors are realizing the inflation they feared early this year may not materialize," said Michael Kastner, head of fixed income at Halyard Asset Management in White Plains, New York.

From 2008 to 2012, inflows into inflation-protected bond funds came to $62.2 billion, according to Lipper. But with inflation subdued, TIPS investors have decided the price of insurance against inflation had gotten too expensive.

The iShares Barclays TIP Bond exchange-traded fund drew inflows in just two of the first 23 weeks of 2013, Lipper said, and it has posted outflows of $3.69 billion this year.

"(TIPS) prices had gotten so high that last month, there was a clear movement of people out of those assets," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock co-head of Americas fixed income and chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income. "You're closer to fair value today, and people paying excessively for inflation protection will probably not come back for a while."

That's a big concern after years of concern about inflation drove the yields on TIPs into negative territory because of higher inflation expectations and inflation-risk premiums. That meant investors were willing to pay the government to protect their principal from inflation.

"When the U.S. Treasury began issuing Inflation-Protected Securities in 1997, people thought yields two or three years out could go below zero during a recession; no one expected them to go below zero in a 20-year maturity," said Michael Dueker, chief economist of Seattle-based Russell Investments and a research economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis from 1991 to 2008.

ESCAPE FROM ZERO

Some long-term TIPS have emerged, if barely, from the land of negative yields. Twenty-year TIPS, last issued in January 2009, turned positive about a month ago. On Monday, U.S. 10-year TIPS yields, also known as Treasuries real yields , traded above zero for the first time since January 2012, though they slipped back below that level later in the week.

The signals sent by break-even inflation rates show reduced fear of inflation. The five-year TIPS break-even inflation rate - the difference between the yield on the five-year nominal Treasury and the yield on the five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - stood at 2.4 percent in mid-March 2013, implying an average yearly inflation rate of 2.4 percent over five years. That rate now stands at 1.80 percent.

While investors speculate about when the Fed will trim its bond purchases, falling inflation expectations could dictate a different course.

James Bullard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee, reflected on this on Monday, saying he was "a little bit nervous" that inflation is showing no signs of reaching the Fed's target of 2 percent.

Investors and policymakers have to account for strong disinflationary factors, including "the tremendous amount of excess capacity that exists in the U.S. and, even more so, abroad," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Fixed Income, with $400 billion in assets under management.

In its most recent policy statement, the Fed said it was prepared "to increase or reduce the pace of its purchases" depending on the outlook for the labor market or inflation changes.

When inflation could fall below 1 percent, "any talk of (the Fed) tapering is almost ludicrous," Brynjolfsson said.

"Inflation has fallen," he said. "That leaves us not liking TIPS." (Editing by Jan Paschal)