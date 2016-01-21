BRIEF-Vine Resources files for IPO of up to $500 mln for co's class A common stock
* Vine Resources Inc files for ipo of up to $500 million for co's class a common stock - sec filing
NEW YORK Jan 21 U.S. Treasuries prices extended their earlier drop on Thursday after weak investor demand at a $15 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities resulted in their highest yield since May 2011.
The 30-year bond was down as much as 1 point in price with a yield of 2.808 percent. It was last down 24/32 in price, yielding 2.793 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Vine Resources Inc files for ipo of up to $500 million for co's class a common stock - sec filing
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017