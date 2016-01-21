NEW YORK Jan 21 U.S. Treasuries prices extended their earlier drop on Thursday after weak investor demand at a $15 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities resulted in their highest yield since May 2011.

The 30-year bond was down as much as 1 point in price with a yield of 2.808 percent. It was last down 24/32 in price, yielding 2.793 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)