NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations held at lower levels on Tuesday following data that showed domestic producer prices fell within analysts' expectations, suggesting inflation remained tame.

The Labor Department said its producer price index dropped 0.2 percent last month on lower energy and food costs, after edging up 0.1 percent in January.

The in-line PPI figures were released prior to the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting where policy-makers are expected to leave policy rate unchanged in a range of 0.25-0.50 percent.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, had fallen earlier Tuesday on weaker oil prices.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.38 percent, down 1.6 basis points from Monday's close, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate slipped near 2 basis points to 1.51 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)