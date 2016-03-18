NEW YORK, March 18 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation outlook rose on Friday with the 10-year
price outlook hovering at its highest levels this year as a
result of higher oil prices.
The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven
rates, have also been growing on signs that domestic core
inflation is accelerating.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.51
percent, up over 2 basis points from late Thursday, according to
Tradeweb. On Friday, it hit 1.52 percent which was last seen in
July.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was up 2 basis points at
1.61 percent after touching 1.63 percent on Thursday, which was
its highest since late November.
U.S. oil futures rose above $41 a barrel to their
strongest levels since early December due to hopes of a
production freeze by major exporters, stronger seasonal demand
and a weaker dollar.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)