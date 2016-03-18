* U.S. 5-year breakeven rate hits highest since July
* U.S. 10-year breakeven rate highest since November
* U. Michigan inflation gauges rise from near record lows
(Updates with U. Michigan data, analyst note)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 18 The U.S. bond market's gauge
of investors' inflation expectations showed a rise on Friday,
with the 10-year price outlook hovering at its highest level
this year as a result of higher oil prices.
The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven
rates, have also been growing on signs that domestic core
inflation is accelerating.
Consumers' inflation outlook has also improved.
The Federal Reserve monitors inflation expectations in
formulating its monetary policy. Policymakers have said they
would like the inflation outlook to strengthen further before
considering more interest rate hikes.
On Friday, the University of Michigan said its measures on
U.S. consumers' one-year and five-year inflation expectations
both rose to 2.7 percent in early March from a near record low
of 2.5 percent in late February.
"The bottom-line of all of this, in our view, is ongoing
upside risks to inflation breakevens as the markets recognize
the Fed can create inflation after all," Bank of America Merrill
Lynch analysts wrote in a research note on Friday.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.53
percent, its highest since July and up over 4 basis points from
late Thursday, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was up 4 basis points at
1.64 percent, which was last seen in late November.
Another longer-term inflation outlook measure that the Fed
monitors has recovered in recent weeks after hitting its lowest
level since early 2009 in February.
The five-year by five-year forward inflation expectation
rate, a snapshot of what investors think inflation would be
running in 2026, hit 1.71 percent on Wednesday, which was the
highest since Jan. 11, according to data from the St. Louis
Federal Reserve.
U.S. oil futures rose above $41 a barrel to their
strongest levels since early December due to hopes of a
production freeze by major exporters, stronger seasonal demand
and a weaker dollar. They were last up 1.2 percent at $40.68.
