* U.S. 5-year breakeven rate hits highest since July

* U.S. 10-year breakeven rate highest since November

* U. Michigan inflation gauges rise from near record lows (Updates with U. Michigan data, analyst note)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 18 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations showed a rise on Friday, with the 10-year price outlook hovering at its highest level this year as a result of higher oil prices.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, have also been growing on signs that domestic core inflation is accelerating.

Consumers' inflation outlook has also improved.

The Federal Reserve monitors inflation expectations in formulating its monetary policy. Policymakers have said they would like the inflation outlook to strengthen further before considering more interest rate hikes.

On Friday, the University of Michigan said its measures on U.S. consumers' one-year and five-year inflation expectations both rose to 2.7 percent in early March from a near record low of 2.5 percent in late February.

"The bottom-line of all of this, in our view, is ongoing upside risks to inflation breakevens as the markets recognize the Fed can create inflation after all," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a research note on Friday.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.53 percent, its highest since July and up over 4 basis points from late Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was up 4 basis points at 1.64 percent, which was last seen in late November.

Another longer-term inflation outlook measure that the Fed monitors has recovered in recent weeks after hitting its lowest level since early 2009 in February.

The five-year by five-year forward inflation expectation rate, a snapshot of what investors think inflation would be running in 2026, hit 1.71 percent on Wednesday, which was the highest since Jan. 11, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

U.S. oil futures rose above $41 a barrel to their strongest levels since early December due to hopes of a production freeze by major exporters, stronger seasonal demand and a weaker dollar. They were last up 1.2 percent at $40.68.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)