NEW YORK, April 1 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations pared earlier losses on Friday as a stronger-than-forecast March reading on wages supported the view of domestic inflation accelerating.

The Labor Department said on Friday average hourly earnings grew 0.3 percent in March, more than the 0.2 percent increase projected by analysts polled by Reuters. In February, this wage gauge fell 0.1 percent.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, fell earlier Friday due to weaker oil futures.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.51 percent, down 0.80 basis point from late Thursday, while the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.63 percent, 0.55 basis point lower than Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)