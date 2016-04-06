NEW YORK, April 6 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations edged up from one-week lows
on Wednesday with higher oil futures on hopes for a pact among
major producers to freeze output in a bid to stabilize global
energy prices.
Bets on U.S. inflation to accelerate were revived after
Kuwait said there were "positive indications an agreement will
be reached" on output during a producer meeting scheduled for
April 17 in Qatar.
The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven
rates, had fallen from recent days in step with oil prices due
to renewed worries about weakening global growth.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.47
percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late Tuesday, while the
10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.61 percent, 1 basis point
higher than Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.
In New York, spot oil futures gained 2 percent at
$36.62 a barrel in early U.S. trading.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)