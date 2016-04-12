NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations held their earlier gains on
Tuesday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in import prices in
March supported the view domestic inflation remains tame.
The Labor Department said import prices gained 0.2 percent
last month after a downwardly adjusted 0.4 percent decline in
February. It was the first time since June that import prices
rose and the largest increase since May.
The March increase in import prices, however, was less than
the median forecast for a 1.0 percent gain among economists
polled by Reuters.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.44
percent, up 0.10 basis point from late Monday, while the 10-year
TIPS breakeven rate was 1.58 percent, 0.65 basis point higher
than Monday, according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)