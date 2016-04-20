Germany's Schaeuble rejects U.S. criticism of euro level
BERLIN, Feb 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the euro's exchange rate.
NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations rose on Wednesday to their highest levels in about 2-1/2 weeks even as oil futures fell on renewed worries about a global supply glut.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook. The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.47 percent, up 0.5 basis point from Tuesday's close, while the 10-year breakeven rate edged up almost 0.5 basis point to 1.62 percent, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
BERLIN, Feb 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the euro's exchange rate.
BERLIN, Feb 3 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
TBILISI, Feb 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 2.9 percent in January in month-on-month terms after rising by 1.0 percent in December, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in January was 3.9 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Jan 17 Dec 16 Jan 16 to previous month +2.9 +1.0 +0.9 to previous year +3.9 +1.8 +5.6 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)