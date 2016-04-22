(Updates market action, Lipper funds data)

NEW YORK, April 22 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations rose on Friday as oil futures were on track for a third weeks of gains amid reduced pessimism over a global glut.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook.

The 10-year breakeven rate rose 1 basis point to 1.66 percent, closing in on its highest level since August, according to Tradeweb.

The five-year breakeven rate gained 2 basis points to 1.57 percent.

U.S. crude futures climbed over 2 percent early Friday to $44.21 a barrel on strong U.S. gasoline demand and evidence of falling production among non-OPEC producers.

The rebound in oil prices from 12-year lows seen in February has reduced bearish bets on TIPS.

Investors have put more cash into funds that focus on inflation protection since early March.

TIPS funds attracted inflows for eight consecutive weeks, bringing their total assets to $49.62 billion in the week ended April 20. This was their highest since June 2013, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)