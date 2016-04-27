NEW YORK, April 27 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations rose on Wednesday as U.S. oil futures climbed to their highest levels since early January on a weakening dollar and signs of falling U.S. supply.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook.

As U.S. crude prices hit 12-year lows back in February, traders had bet against TIPS on the growing disinflationary pressure in the United States and the rest of the world. Those bets knocked TIPS breakeven rates slid to their lowest levels since early 2009.

Oil prices have recovered since mid-February and so have investors' inflation outlook.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate traded up to 1.70 percent which was the highest since August before easing down to 1.69 percent, at 1.50 percent, up half a basis point from Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate earlier touched 1.59 percent, which was approaching the 8-1/2 month peak of 1.64 percent seen at the end of March. It was last at 1.58 percent, up almost 1 basis point from late on Tuesday.

U.S. oil futures were up 1.8 percent at $44.83 a barrel after reaching $45.18 earlier, which was the highest since Jan. 4. (Reporting by Richard Leong)