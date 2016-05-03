NEW YORK May 3 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation outlook fell on Tuesday to their lowest levels in over a week as oil futures fell on signs of rising output from the Middle East and North Sea.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate slipped more than 3 basis points from late Monday to 1.65 percent, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)