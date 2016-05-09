NEW YORK May 9 The U.S. bond market's gauges on
investors' inflation outlook stayed firm on Monday as domestic
energy futures were supported by supply concerns due to
a raging wildfire that has slashed Canada's oil production by
over a third.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates,
are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations. The
10-year TIPS breakeven rate edged up marginally from Friday at
1.62 percent, hovering at its lowest level in three weeks,
according to Tradeweb data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)