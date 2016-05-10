NEW YORK May 10 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation outlook stabilized on Tuesday as domestic energy futures rose on supply disruptions in Canada and elsewhere, overshadowing concerns about high global oil inventories in the long term.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was a tad higher from late Monday at 1.60 percent, holding above its lowest level in three weeks, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)