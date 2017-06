NEW YORK, March 8 Yields on U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities climbed on Wednesday to their highest since January in a bond market selloff following stronger-than-expected U.S. private jobs data in February from payroll processor ADP.

The 10-year TIPS yield reached 0.549 percent earlier Wednesday, which was last seen on an intraday basis on Jan. 3. It was last at 0.538 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)