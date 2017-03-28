BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices first offering of tax-exempt ML certificates
* Freddie Mac prices first offering of tax-exempt ML certificates
NEW YORK, March 28 Yields on U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities hovered above one-month lows on Tuesday as traders speculate on U.S. President Trump and Republican lawmakers' plan on tax reform and its impact on economic growth.
TIPS yields have fallen in recent days on concerns about their pledge on fiscal stimulus especially tax cuts will not happen as soon as they had hoped for.
Their worries were exacerbated after top Republicans pulled the vote on healthcare reform bill in the House of Representatives on Friday as they struggled to cobble enough votes to pass it.
The yield on five-year TIPS was -0.158 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday, while 10-year TIPS yield was 1 basis point lower at 0.391 percent.
On Monday, five-year TIPS yield reached a one-month low of -0.177 percent and 10-year TIPS yield hit a one-month low of 0.366 percent, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
June 14 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Saudi Arabia could be a "major opportunity" for the firm as the country unveiled plans for oil giant Saudi Aramco's $100 billion initial public offering and introduced a series of reforms to attract foreign capital in 2015.
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.