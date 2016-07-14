NEW YORK, July 14 The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation expectations rose on Thursday to its highest levels since Britain's vote to leave the European Union three weeks ago after stronger-than-expected data on U.S. producer prices in June.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities grew to 1.51 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)