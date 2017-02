NEW YORK U.S. 30-year Treasury bond futures fell more than 1 point on Sunday as futures trade opened in the wake of Spain's deal to get aid for its troubled banks.

The 30-year T-bond future opened down 1-15/32 at 147-24/32. The 10-year T-note future was also down sharply. (Reporting by Burton Frierson; burton.frierson@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Stacey Joyce)