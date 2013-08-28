Aug 28 The U.S. Treasury said it designated the $35 billion worth of 5-year government debt it auctioned on Wednesday as a re-opening of a previous seven-year issue because it matched the maturity and interest payment dates of the old seven-year note.

In the unscheduled re-opening in the wake of the surge in yields in recent weeks, the Treasury sold the five-year debt supply at a yield of 1.624 percent, the highest level since May 2011, to below-average demand. The "reopened" seven-year issue will carry a coupon rate of 1.50 percent and mature in August 2018.

On the open market, the seven-year Treasuries due in August 2018 were yielding 1.622 percent in mid-afternoon Wednesday trading.

The Treasury will complete this week's $98 billion coupon-bearing supply with a $29 billion sale of new seven-year notes on Thursday at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

In the "when-issued" market, traders expected the upcoming seven-year supply to sell at a yield of 2.235 percent, which would be highest level since July 2011.