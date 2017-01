NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments on drug pricing hurt pharmaceutical company shares, briefly cutting the gains of the broader stock market and spurring safe-haven bids for bonds.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down over 1 basis point at 2.365 percent, shortly in advance of a $20 billion auction of 10-year notes. (Reporting by Richard Leong)