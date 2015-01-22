NEW YORK Jan 22 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Thursday it will, as expected, sell $26 billion in
two-year notes next Tuesday, which will be the smallest offering
of this maturity since February 2008.
The U.S. government's finance arm has reduced the auction
sizes of two- and three-year notes for three straight months due
to reduced short-term borrowing needs.
After the two-year note sale, the Treasury will sell $35
billion in five-year debt on Wednesday and $29
billion in seven-year securities on Thursday.
On the open market, the yield on two-year Treasuries last
traded at 0.511 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)