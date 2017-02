Moscow eyes meeting with U.S. Tillerson in Germany in Feb - RIA cites source

MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russia is ready to make contact with new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and is considering a meeting in Bonn or Munich in Germany in February, Russia's state-run RIA news agency cited a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)