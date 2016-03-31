NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. Treasury prices added gains briefly early Thursday as a bigger-than-forecast increase in weekly domestic jobless claims may portend some cooling in labor market improvement and support the view of slow interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department said first-time filings for state unemployment benefits rose 11,000 to 276,000 for the week ended March 26, which was more than the 265,000 forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded at 98-5/32, little changed in price from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield was 1.830 percent, flat from Wednesday's 3 p.m. close.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)