BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. Treasury prices briefly trimmed their earlier gains on Thursday as data showed initial filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped to a two-month low last week, supporting the view of steady job growth.
The U.S. 30-year bond's price gain was 31/32 shortly after the release of the latest jobless claims data before rebounding to 1-4/32. The 30-year yield was last at 2.347 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.