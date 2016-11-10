FOREX-Dollar slides to 7-week low on Trump concerns; sterling rallies
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
NEW YORK Nov 10 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 38 basis points on the week for its biggest weekly increase since January 2009 as investors dumped longer-dated bonds on the view U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies would push up inflation.
The bond market selloff since late on Tuesday in response to Trump's surprise victory propelled 30-year yield to 2.957 percent on Thursday, which was its highest level since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S