NEW YORK Nov 10 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 38 basis points on the week for its biggest weekly increase since January 2009 as investors dumped longer-dated bonds on the view U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies would push up inflation.

The bond market selloff since late on Tuesday in response to Trump's surprise victory propelled 30-year yield to 2.957 percent on Thursday, which was its highest level since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)