NEW YORK, April 13 The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes recorded its steepest single-week decline since early 2016 due to safe-haven demand for longer-dated government bonds spurred by worries over potential U.S. military strikes against Syria and North Korea.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 14 basis points in a shortened trading week, which was the biggest weekly decline since the week of Jan. 8, 2016, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)