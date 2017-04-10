NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. Treasury yields were near flat late on Monday after an event at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy where Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke broadly about the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes held at 2.366 percent, which was down marginally from Friday, while the two-year Treasury yield was 1.278 percent, nearly 1 basis point lower than Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)