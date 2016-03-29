NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. Treasury market
rallied on Tuesday with yields hitting multi-week lows on
remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who said the
U.S. central bank should proceed "cautiously" with interest rate
hikes.
Yellen's comments came following views from a handful on top
Fed officials in recent days who said the U.S. economy is strong
enough to warrant further rate increases.
However, Yellen cited on Tuesday her concerns about global
developments including volatility in the oil market and China's
slowing growth and how soon domestic inflation would reach the
Fed's 2 percent goal as key factors for the Fed to take a
gradual approach on normalizing monetary policy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
14/32 to yield 1.833 percent, which was down 5 basis points from
late on Monday.
The 10-year yield touched a three-week low of 1.819 percent
shortly after the release of Yellen's prepared remarks before
the Economic Club of New York.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)