* Three of four winners are women
* Poet John Ashbery honored
By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Jesmyn Ward won the National
Book Award for fiction on Wednesday for "Salvage the Bones,"
about a poor Mississippi family confronting Hurricane Katrina,
while Stephen Greenblatt took the nonfiction prize for "The
Swerve: How the World Became Modern."
Ward, a young, Southern writer, was honored for her second
book, published by Bloomsbury USA, which was told in the voice
of a pregnant black teenager.
"I wanted to do something with my time here that would have
meaning," she said, explaining she began writing partly as a
response to her brother's death.
"This is a life's work, and I am only at the beginning,"
she told the audience at the 62nd annual awards, among the most
prestigious in U.S. publishing, presented by the National Book
Foundation.
The judges cited Ward's use of "piercing metaphor and
simile," saying, "This is storytelling as skilled as it wise."
Greenblatt's "The Swerve," which chronicles the
15th-century rediscovery of an ancient Roman epic by Lucretius,
which subsequently fueled the Renaissance and inspired great
minds from Galileo to Freud, was lauded as "a work of
intelligence, generosity and passion."
The Harvard professor said his book, published by W.W.
Norton & Company, was "about the power of books to cross
boundaries, to speak across" distance, space and time.
In choosing its winners, the Book Foundation honored
writers from backgrounds often among the disenfranchised. Three
of the four winners were women, two of them African-American
and one a Vietnam native.
Hurricane Katrina figured in two winners' work.
University of Kentucky creative writing professor Nikky
Finney won the poetry prize for "Head Off & Split," which
delves into African-American life from Rosa Parks to
Condoleezza Rice, Katrina and family weddings.
She delivered an appropriately poetic, eloquent speech that
actor John Lithgow, the show's host, called "the best
acceptance speech for anything that I've heard in my entire
life."
The young people's literature prize went to Thanhha Lai for
"Inside Out & Back Again," a novel-in-verse based on her
experience fleeing Saigon with her family during the Vietnam
War and settling in Alabama.
The Literarian Award for outstanding service to the
literary community was presented by writer Walter Mosley to
Mitchell Kaplan, co-founder of the Miami Book Fair
International, the nation's largest book fair.
Poet John Ashbery received the Medal for Distinguished
Contribution to American Letters.
The 84-year-old Pulitzer Prize winner for "Self Portrait in
a Convex Mirror" said that even without the many honors he had
won, "I think I would have continued writing just for the fun
of it. Because it is fun, even though it's not supposed to
be."
There were five finalists in each of the four categories,
with each winner receiving $10,000.
Past National Book Award winners have included John Updike,
Philip Roth, Ralph Ellison and rocker Patti Smith, last year's
nonfiction winner for her memoir, "Just Kids."
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Peter Cooney)