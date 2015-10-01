Oct 1 "Come Rain or Come Shine," the latest installment in author Jan Karon's "Mitford" series, topped the weekly U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Come Rain or Come Shine" - Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95) 2. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" 1 David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95) 3. "Make Me" 2 Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99) 4. "Go Set a Watchman" 4 Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99) 5. "The Girl on the Train" 5 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 6. "Devoted in Death" 3 J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 7. "X" 6 Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $28.95) 8. "The Scam" 7 Evanovich/Goldberg (Bantam, $28) 9. "Undercover" 10 Danielle Steele (Delacorte, $28) 10. "Purity" 12 Jonathan Franzen (FSG, $28) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Reagan" - O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 2 Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 3. "Big Magic" - Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $24.95) 4. "Why Not Me?" 1 Mindy Kaling (Crown Archetype, $25) 5. "Live Love Lead" 21 Brian Houston (Hachette/FaithWords, $24) 6. "Furiously Happy" - Jenny Lawson (Flatiron, $26.99) 7. "The Food Lab" - J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton, $49.95) 8. "Rising Strong" 3 Brene Brown (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $27) 9. "Between the World and Me" 5 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24) 10. "Conscious Uncoupling" - Katherine Woodward Thomas (Harmony, $26) (Week ended Sept. 27, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)