Dec 23 John Grisham's legal thriller "Rogue Lawyer" held onto the top spot on the weekly U.S. fiction best-seller chart on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Christmas holiday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Rogue Lawyer" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "Cross Justice" 2 James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 3. "See Me" 3 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 4. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" 4 Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 5. "The Girl on the Train" 11 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 6. "The Guilty" 5 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28) 7. "Tom Clancy: Commander in Chief" 6 Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 8. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto" 10 Mitch Albom, (Harper, $25.99) 9. "Go Set A Watchman" 12 Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99) 10. "Tricky Twenty-Two" 8 Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Reagan" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" 2 Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 3. "Guinness World Records 2016" 3 Guinness World Records ($28.95) 4. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 4 Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 5. "Humans of New York: Stories" 6 Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99) 6. "Thing Explainer" 5 Randall Munroe (HMH, $24.95) 7. "Between the World and Me" 8 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau $24) 8. "Destiny and Power: The America" 9 Jon Meacham (Random, $35.00) 9. "Eye-popping Oddities" 10 Ripleys Believe It or Not! (Ripley, $28.95) 10. "Crippled America" 7 Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00) (Week ended Dec. 20, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 Nielsen Co) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)