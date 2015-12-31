Dec 31 John Grisham's legal thriller "Rogue Lawyer" held onto the top spot on the weekly U.S. fiction best-seller chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Rogue Lawyer" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "Cross Justice" 2 James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 3. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" 4 Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 4. "See Me" 3 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 5. "The Girl on the Train" 5 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 6. "Go Set A Watchman" 9 Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99) 7. "The Guilty" 6 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28) 8. "Tom Clancy: Commander in Chief" 7 Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 9. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto" 8 Mitch Albom (Harper, $25.99) 10. "Ashley Bell" 11 Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Reagan" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" 2 Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 3. "Guinness World Records 2016" 3 Guinness World Records ($28.95) 4. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 4 Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 5. "Thing Explainer" 6 Randall Munroe (HMH, $24.95) 6. "Humans of New York: Stories" 5 Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99) 7. "Between the World and Me" 7 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau $24) 8. "The Power of I Am" 12 Joel Osteen (Hachette/FaithWords, $26) 9. "Destiny and Power: The America" 8 Jon Meacham (Random, $35.00) 10. "Crippled America" 10 Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00) (Week ended Dec. 27, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 Nielsen Co) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)