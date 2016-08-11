Aug 11 "Bullseye," the latest detective thriller from James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge, debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. The fiction and non-fiction hardcover bestseller lists do not include the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" script book, which falls under the juvenile fiction category. "Cursed Child" sold 2.6 million copies in its first week according to Nielsen BookScan, and is the top-selling U.S. book. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Bullseye" - Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28) 2. "Sweet Tomorrows" - Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26) 3. "The Underground Railroad" - Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 4. "Truly Madly Guilty" 1 Liane Moriarty (Flatiron, $26.99) 5. "The Black Widow" 2 Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 6. "The Woman in Cabin 10" 4 Ruth Ware (Scout, $26) 7. "Dark Carousel" - Christine Feehan (Berkley, $27) 8. "Smooth Operator" - Woods/Hall (Putnam, $28) 9. "Magic" 3 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95) 10. "The Girls" 5 Emma Cline (Random House, $27) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Liars" - Glenn Beck (Threshold, $27) 2. "Hillary's America" 2 Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 3. "Crisis of Character" 1 Gary J. Byrne (Center Street, $27) 4. "Armageddon" 3 Morris/McGann (Humanix, $24.99) 5. "Hamilton: The Revolution" 4 Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40) 6. "Spartan Fit!" - Joe De Sena (HMH, $24) 7. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies" 5 David Fisher (Holt, $35) 8. "The War on Cops" 22 Heather MacDonald (Encounter, $23.99) 9. "Hillbilly Elegy" 12 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 10. "When Breath Becomes Air" 6 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending August 7, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by James Dalgleish)