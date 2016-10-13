Oct 13 The latest Nicholas Sparks novel "Two by Two" topped the U.S. best-sellers' list on Thursday while Bruce Springsteen's memoir "Born to Run" was pushed into second place on the non-fiction chart by Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly's "Killing the Rising Sun." Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Two by Two" 39 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 2. "Woman of God" 1 Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $28) 3. "Home" 2 Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28) 4. "Twelve Days of Christmas" - Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $20) 5. "Commonwealth" 3 Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99) 6. "The Trespasser" - Tana French (Viking, $27) 7. "Today Will Be Different" - Maria Semple (Little, Brown, $27) 8. "Winter Storms" - Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown $26) 9. "The Woman in Cabin 10" 7 Ruth Ware (Scout, $26) 10. "The Underground Railroad" 6 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing the Rising Sun" 2 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "Born to Run" 1 Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) 3. "Jesus Always" - Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 4. "Love Your Life, Not Theirs" - Rachel Cruze (Ramsey, $24.99) 5. "Is This the End?" - David Jeremiah (W, $24.99) 6. "Divine Dance" - Richard Rohr (Whitaker House, $23.99) 7. "Think Better, Live Better" - Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24) 8. "Food Freedom Forever" - Melissa Hartwig, (HMH, $27) 9. "Hillbilly Elegy" 6 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 10. "Designing Your Life" - (Burnett/Evans, Knopf, $24.95) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Oct. 9, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)