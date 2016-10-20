Oct 20 Nicholas Sparks' novel "Two by Two" held onto the top spot on the weekly U.S. fiction best-sellers' list for a second week on Thursday, holding off author Jodi Picoult's latest book. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Two by Two" 1 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 2. "Small Great Things" - Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99) 3. "Order to Kill" - Flynn/Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99) 4. "Woman of God" 2 Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $28) 5. "Home" 3 Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28) 6. "Crimson Death" - Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley, $28) 7. "Commonwealth" 5 Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99) 8. "Twelve Days of Christmas" 4 Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $20) 9. "The Book of Mysteries" 11 Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99) 10. "Today Will Be Different" 7 Maria Semple (Little, Brown, $27) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing the Rising Sun" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "Skinnytaste Fast and Slow" - Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter, $30) 3. "Born to Run" 2 Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) 4. "Jesus Always" 3 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 5. "Is This the End?" 5 David Jeremiah (W, $24.99) 6. "Filthy Rich" - Patterson/Connolly (Little, Brown, $28) 7. "Thug Kitchen 101" - Thug Kitchen (Rodale, $26.99) 8. "Think Better, Live Better" 7 Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24) 9. "Hillbilly Elegy" 9 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 10. "Hero of the Empire" 15 Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Oct. 16, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)