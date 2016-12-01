Dec 1 Prolific author James Patterson's latest thriller "Cross the Line," from his Alex Cross series, debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers' list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Cross the Line" - James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 2. "The Whistler" 2 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3. "Turbo Twenty-Three" 1 Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 4. "Two by Two" 7 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 5. "No Man's Land" 3 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29) 6. "Night School" 4 Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99) 7. "Small Great Things" 12 Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99) 8. "The Chemist" 11 Stephanie Meyer (Little, Brown, $28) 9. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" 9 Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29) 10. "Odessa Sea" 5 Cussler/Cussler (Putnam, $29) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Jesus Always" 8 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 2. "Killing the Rising Sun" 2 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 3. "The Magnolia Story" 4 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 4. "Settle for More" 1 Megyn Kelly (Harper, $29.99) 5. "Our Revolution" 3 Bernie Sanders (St. Martin's/Dunne, $27) 6. "Cooking for Jeffrey" 5 Ina Garten (Clarkson Pitter, $35) 7. "Guinness World Records 2017" 10 Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 8. "Thank You For Being Late" - Thomas L. Friedman (FSG, $28) 9. "Hillbilly Elegy" 6 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 10. "Born To Run" 11 Bruce Springsteen (Simon &Schuster, $32.50) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Nov. 27, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Hay)