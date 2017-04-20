April 20 Murder mystery "The Black Book" topped the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday for a third consecutive week. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Black Book" 1 Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown, $28) 2. "Star Wars: Thrawn" - Timothy Zahn (Del Rey, $28.99) 3. "All by Myself, Alone" 2 Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 4. "One Perfect Lie" - Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's, $27.99) 5. "Two From the Heart" - James Patterson et al (BookShots, $27) 4. "The Lost Order" 4 Steve Berry (Minotaur, $28.99) 7. "Norse Mythology" 5 Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95) 8. "The Burial Hour" - Jeffrey Deaver (Grand Central, $28) 9. "Mississippi Blood" 6 Greg Iles (Morrow, $28.99) 10. "The Women in the Castle" 7 Jessica Shattuck (Morrow, $26.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Old School" 1 O'Reilly/Feirstein (Holt, $27) 2. "The True Jesus" - David Limbaugh (Regnery, $28.99) 3. "Hillbilly Elegy" 4 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 4. "Hallelujah Anyway" 2 Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $20) 5. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 8 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 6. "Zelda: Breath of the Wild (delux ed) - (Piggyback, $79.99) 7. "Killing the Rising Sun" 10 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 8. "Make Your Bed" 9 William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 9. "The Magnolia Story" 14 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 10. "Unshakeable" 13 Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $26) (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending April 16, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)