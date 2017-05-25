May 25 Paul Hawkins' new novel "Into the Water" topped the U.S. fiction best-seller for a second week on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Into the Water" 1 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28) 2. "No Middle Name" - Lee Child (Delacorte, $27) 3. "16th Seduction" 2 Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $29) 4. "Same Beach, Next Year" - Dorothea Benton (Frank, Morrow, $27.99) 5. "Testimony" - Scott Turow (Grand Central, $28) 6. "Against All Odds" 3 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 7. "Gwendy’s Button Box" - King/Chizmar (Cemetery Dance, $25) 8. "The Fix" 4 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29) 9. "Golden Prey" 5 John Sandford (Putnam, $29) 10. "A Dog’s Way Home" 7 W. Bruce Cameron (Forge, $24.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Fat for Fuel" - Joseph Mercola (Hay House, $27.99) 2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 2 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95) 3. "Option B" 1 Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95) 4. "Make Your Bed" 4 William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 5. "The Vanishing American Adult" - Ben Sasse (St. Martin’s, $27.99) 6. "Papi" - David Ortiz (HMH, $28) 7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 13 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 8. "Hillbilly Elegy" 11 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 9. "Killers of the Flower Moon" 5 David Grann (Doubleday, $28.95) 10. "Shattered" 4 Allen/Parnes (Crown, $28) Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending May 21, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)