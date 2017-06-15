June 15 Comedian Kevin Hart's memoir "I Can't Make This Up," which documents his rise into a Hollywood box office star, topped the U.S. non-fiction best-seller list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Camino Island" - John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "Come Sundown" 1 Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99) 3. "Into the Water" 2 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28) 4. "Love Story" - Karen Kingsbury (Howard, $22.99) 5. "Dragon Teeth" 4 Michael Crichton (Harper, $28.99) 6. "Nighthawk" 3 Cussler/Brown (Putnam, $29) 7. "No Middle Name" 5 Lee Child (Delacorte, $27) 8. "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness" - Arundhati Roy (Knopf, $28.95) 9. "16th Seduction" 6 Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $29) 10. "Indecent Exposure" - Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "I Can't Make This Up" - Kevin Hart (37 Ink, $26.99) 2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" 1 Al Franken (Twelve, $28) 3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 2 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95) 4. "Make Your Bed" 4 William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 5. "Theft by Finding" 3 David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $28) 6. "Option B" 5 Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95) 7. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: - The Civil War" David Fisher (Holt, $35) 8. "Hillbilly Elegy" 6 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 7 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 10. "If I Understood You, Would I - Have This Look...?" Alan Alda (Random House, $28) Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending June 11, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by James Dalgleish)